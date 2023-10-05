Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ecopetrol SA ADR [NYSE: EC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.06%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM that Ecopetrol informs appointments in senior management and legal representation.

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL, NYSE: EC) informs that the Board of Directors, in its meeting on September 29, 2023, made the following appointments:.

Over the last 12 months, EC stock rose by 15.49%. The one-year Ecopetrol SA ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.5. The average equity rating for EC stock is currently 3.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.31 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, EC stock reached a trading volume of 4224488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ecopetrol SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol SA ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

EC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, EC shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.67, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ecopetrol SA ADR Fundamentals:

Ecopetrol SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

EC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol SA ADR go to -5.50%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.