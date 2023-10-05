Wall Street Analyst Initiated Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] closed the trading session at $14.94 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.683, while the highest price level was $14.99. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $16.07 on September 18, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.32 percent and weekly performance of -2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, APLE reached to a volume of 4214945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 15.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.61 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.