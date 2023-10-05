Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: CALM] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -7.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.04. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Egg Production Assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (“Cal-Maine Foods” or the “Company”), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, today announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc., related to its commercial shell egg production and processing business. The acquired assets include commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with current capacity of approximately 1.2 million laying hens, primarily cage-free, feed mill, pullets, fertilizer production and land located in Erda, Utah, outside Salt Lake City.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4609310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for CALM stock reached $2.16 billion, with 44.18 million shares outstanding and 40.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 747.19K shares, CALM reached a trading volume of 4609310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALM shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

How has CALM stock performed recently?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, CALM shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 47.32 for the last single week of trading, and 51.05 for the last 200 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.42.

Insider trade positions for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]

