VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] loss -2.15% or -0.06 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 2978297 shares. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter of 2023, we delivered another solid set of results as we continued to execute our proven dual-core growth strategy, which reaffirms our ability to quickly capture incremental market demand amid the steady economic recovery,” said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. “We also saw some new AI application scenarios emerging across various industry verticals in China, starting to generate more demand for IDC services. With our high-performance data center design, extensive resources and strong execution capabilities, we remain poised to power the AI-driven demand for our wholesale and retail customers over the long term.

It opened the trading session at $2.80, the shares rose to $2.855 and dropped to $2.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VNET points out that the company has recorded -29.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, VNET reached to a volume of 2978297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 185.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for VNET stock

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.