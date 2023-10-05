TD Securities lifts Telus Corp. [TU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telus Corp. [NYSE: TU] gained 3.06% or 0.48 points to close at $16.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3871064 shares. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM that TELUS brings ultra-fast 3.0 gigabit Internet to customers in Western Canada.

PureFibre X customers can now game, stream and work and learn from home on the fastest home Internet in Western Canada.

PCMag recognized TELUS as the unrivaled Fastest Internet Service Provider nationwide and Best Internet Service Provider in Alberta and B.C.

It opened the trading session at $15.67, the shares rose to $16.20 and dropped to $15.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TU points out that the company has recorded -21.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TU reached to a volume of 3871064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telus Corp. [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $21.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Telus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 24.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for TU stock

Telus Corp. [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Telus Corp. [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. [TU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Telus Corp. [TU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telus Corp. [TU]

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.