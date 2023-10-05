TD Holdings Inc [GLG] is -88.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GLG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.138 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TD Holdings, Inc. Enters into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop Energy Storage Battery Project in Southeast Asia.

The anticipated annual capacity gain of the Project is expected to reach US$412 million.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (“the Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shenzhen Jintongyuan Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jintongyuan”), a leading tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of high-performance energy storage batteries in China, to develop a storage battery project(the “Project”) in southeast Asia. The Project represents the Company’s ambition of stepping into the renewable energy storage battery market of southeast Asia.

TD Holdings Inc stock has also loss -7.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLG stock has declined by -78.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.06% and lost -88.63% year-on date.

The market cap for GLG stock reached $24.96 million, with 187.65 million shares outstanding and 109.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 3792319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Holdings Inc [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.19.

GLG stock trade performance evaluation

TD Holdings Inc [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -33.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for TD Holdings Inc [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3505, while it was recorded at 0.1391 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7599 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc [GLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TD Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.19 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

TD Holdings Inc [GLG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.