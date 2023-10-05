Stifel lifts W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W & T Offshore Inc [NYSE: WTI] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.15 during the day while it closed the day at $3.80. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM that W&T Offshore Announces Accretive Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company” or “W&T”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of working interests in eight shallow water oil and gas producing assets (the “Assets”) in the central and eastern shelf region of the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) from an undisclosed private seller. The acquisition has a closing date of September 20, 2023, and an effective date of June 1, 2023. The Assets were acquired for a gross consideration of $32 million, subject to normal and customary post-effective date purchase price adjustments. W&T used its cash on the balance sheet to pay the net purchase price. Key highlights of the transaction are as follows:.

Provides additional producing properties located within W&T’s existing area of operations in water depths ranging from 25 to 265 feet;.

W & T Offshore Inc stock has also loss -13.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has inclined by 1.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.28% and lost -31.90% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $556.62 million, with 146.13 million shares outstanding and 97.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 6158242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W & T Offshore Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W & T Offshore Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.44. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

W & T Offshore Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.