Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] Stock trading around $22.45 per share: What’s Next?

Sovos Brands Inc [NASDAQ: SOVO] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.66%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:04 AM that Sovos Brands Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Excellent Results Reflect Sustained Sector-Leading, Volume-Led Top Line GrowthEntered Into a Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Campbell Soup Company.

Over the last 12 months, SOVO stock rose by 63.39%. The one-year Sovos Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.39. The average equity rating for SOVO stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.27 billion, with 100.97 million shares outstanding and 49.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SOVO stock reached a trading volume of 5268415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOVO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sovos Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sovos Brands Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOVO in the course of the last twelve months was 37.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.32.

SOVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, SOVO shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.30 for Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.81, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sovos Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Sovos Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

SOVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sovos Brands Inc go to 17.50%.

Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

