Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] Stock trading around $125.31 per share: What’s Next?

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] price surged by 4.16 percent to reach at $5.0. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that RE+ 2023: SolarEdge Launches its Most Powerful Ground-Mount Solution, Targeting U.S. Community Solar and Small-Medium Utility.

New solution now available for orders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the U.S. launch of its new high-power, three-phase SolarEdge 330kW Inverter and its complementing H1300 Power Optimizer for community solar, agri-PV and small-to-medium scale ground mount utility PV applications.

A sum of 3254060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Solaredge Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $127.68 and dropped to a low of $117.71 until finishing in the latest session at $125.31.

The one-year SEDG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.38. The average equity rating for SEDG stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $268.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.58.

SEDG Stock Performance Analysis:

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.34 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.61, while it was recorded at 125.69 for the last single week of trading, and 260.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solaredge Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

SEDG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 36.65%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEDG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEDG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.