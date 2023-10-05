Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] Revenue clocked in at $4.05 million, down -71.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.47 during the day while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Senti Bio Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023 Meeting.

– Four abstracts highlight Gene Circuit platforms that enhance the scope, precision, effectiveness, and controllability of oncology cell therapies -.

– Abstracts include new preclinical data demonstrating ongoing progress from collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics and new technology development to enable Senti’s future oncology pipeline products -.

Senti Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -17.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNTI stock has declined by -38.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.46% and lost -71.77% year-on date.

The market cap for SNTI stock reached $17.73 million, with 44.06 million shares outstanding and 26.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.84K shares, SNTI reached a trading volume of 10299865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNTI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

SNTI stock trade performance evaluation

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.08. With this latest performance, SNTI shares dropped by -41.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6574, while it was recorded at 0.4184 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0764 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.09.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: