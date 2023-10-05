Range Resources Corp [RRC] is 20.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Range Resources Corp [NYSE: RRC] loss -2.74% or -0.85 points to close at $30.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3130987 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until November 25, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $30.90, the shares rose to $30.95 and dropped to $29.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RRC points out that the company has recorded 12.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, RRC reached to a volume of 3130987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corp [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $35.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Range Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corp is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corp [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Range Resources Corp [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.85, while it was recorded at 31.37 for the last single week of trading, and 27.84 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corp [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Range Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Range Resources Corp [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corp go to 12.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Range Resources Corp [RRC]

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.