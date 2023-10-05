R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain 27.85% so far this year. What now?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $14.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that R1 RCM Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

R1 RCM Inc. represents 416.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. RCM stock price has been found in the range of $13.75 to $14.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 3548367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 64.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

