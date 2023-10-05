Profire Energy Inc [PFIE] moved down -23.93: Why It’s Important

Profire Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PFIE] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.73 during the day while it closed the day at $2.05. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Company Reports Best Six-Month Revenue and Net Income in Company History.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Profire Energy Inc stock has also loss -28.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFIE stock has inclined by 62.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.66% and gained 93.40% year-on date.

The market cap for PFIE stock reached $97.52 million, with 47.11 million shares outstanding and 32.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.98K shares, PFIE reached a trading volume of 3473786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Profire Energy Inc [PFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFIE shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFIE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Profire Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Profire Energy Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFIE in the course of the last twelve months was 141.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.56.

PFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Profire Energy Inc [PFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.82. With this latest performance, PFIE shares dropped by -30.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Profire Energy Inc [PFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc [PFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Profire Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.56 and a Current Ratio set at 5.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Profire Energy Inc [PFIE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Profire Energy Inc go to 21.00%.

Profire Energy Inc [PFIE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.