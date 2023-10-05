Pixelworks Inc [PXLW] stock Upgrade by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $5

Pixelworks Inc [NASDAQ: PXLW] gained 9.35% or 0.1 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4754494 shares. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Pixelworks Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Results and Initial Outlook for Fourth Quarter.

Positive Market Response on First IRX-Certified Smartphones Driving Increased Demand for Mobile Visual Processors and Record Mobile Revenue.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced preliminary revenue results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Consolidated revenue for the third quarter is expected to increase 18% sequentially to approximately $16 million, driven by record mobile revenue.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PXLW points out that the company has recorded -17.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 145.93K shares, PXLW reached to a volume of 4754494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXLW shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Pixelworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pixelworks Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for PXLW stock

Pixelworks Inc [PXLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, PXLW shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3298, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5861 for the last 200 days.

Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pixelworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.94 and a Current Ratio set at 6.45.

Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pixelworks Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]

