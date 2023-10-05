Piper Sandler slashes price target on Datadog Inc [DDOG] – find out why.

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $88.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 p.m., Eastern Time.

Datadog Inc represents 293.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.77 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $86.55 to $88.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3251565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $106.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.79, while it was recorded at 89.48 for the last single week of trading, and 84.88 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 32.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Datadog Inc [DDOG]

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.