PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Stock trading around $20.58 per share: What’s Next?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -4.85 percent to reach at -$1.05. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that PENN Entertainment to Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2912; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

A sum of 6503707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. PENN Entertainment Inc shares reached a high of $21.7499 and dropped to a low of $20.335 until finishing in the latest session at $20.58.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.41. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.52, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 27.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 23.00%.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.