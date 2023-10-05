Paccar Inc. [PCAR] gain 31.36% so far this year. What now?

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.19%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR form a joint venture to advance battery cell production in the United States.

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC (a Daimler Truck Group Company; DAX: DTR0CK; “Daimler Truck”) and PACCAR [NASDAQ: PCAR] are partnering to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. The planned joint venture will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating highly desirable U.S. manufacturing jobs in the growing clean technology sector. Total investment is expected to be in the range of $2-3 billion for the 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR will each own 30% of, and jointly control, the joint venture, which will initially focus on the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology family for commercial battery-electric trucks. The LFP battery cells produced by the joint venture will be able to offer several advantages compared to other battery chemistries, including lower cost, longer life, and enhanced safety, without the need for nickel and cobalt raw materials. Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR expect to see growing demand for battery technology throughout this decade and U.S. customers will benefit from a state-of-the-art dedicated battery cell factory. EVE Energy [SZSE:310004] will serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10% ownership and will contribute its industry-leading battery cell design and manufacturing know-how. EVE Energy is a global leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry and is publicly traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Over the last 12 months, PCAR stock rose by 54.54%. The one-year Paccar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.16. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.31 billion, with 522.00 million shares outstanding and 513.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PCAR stock reached a trading volume of 3232363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paccar Inc. [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $89.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.74, while it was recorded at 85.24 for the last single week of trading, and 76.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paccar Inc. Fundamentals:

Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.