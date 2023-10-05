Organon & Co. [OGN] Stock trading around $16.32 per share: What’s Next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.32 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Organon Recognized on Fortune’s 2023 Change the World List for Leadership in Expanding Access to Contraceptive Choice.

Her Promise Access Initiative helped prevent 57 million unplanned pregnancies putting the company approximately halfway to its goal of preventing 120 million unplanned pregnancies by 2030.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, has been named to Fortune’s 2023 Change the World list for its leadership in helping women and girls around the world take control of their reproductive health. Organon has a portfolio of programs, collaborations, and investments designed to lift women for generations to come through family planning education and contraceptive access. Fortune’s annual list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy.

Organon & Co. stock is now -41.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.395 and lowest of $16.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +1.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3310100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -22.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.17 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.65, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.26 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.