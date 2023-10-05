Northland Capital lifts MP Materials Corporation [MP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

A sum of 3087789 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. MP Materials Corporation shares reached a high of $17.8499 and dropped to a low of $17.25 until finishing in the latest session at $17.36.

The one-year MP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.68. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 1.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corporation [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.62 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 25.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corporation Fundamentals:

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.26 and a Current Ratio set at 16.15.

MP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 27.32%.

MP Materials Corporation [MP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.