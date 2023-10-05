Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $14.82 billion, down -8.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in San Antonio, Texas.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in San Antonio, Texas.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in San Antonio, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in San Antonio can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Bandera Pointe, a popular shopping center in Bexar County that includes Lowe’s, Target, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. Bandera Pointe is owned and managed by SITE Centers and is ideally located off of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road. With the addition of this new location, two stores opening this fall in Denton and Allen and the recently opened location in San Antonio, Nordstrom will operate 22 Nordstrom Rack stores and 8 Nordstrom stores in Texas. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company’s Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

A sum of 3760223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $14.77 and dropped to a low of $14.38 until finishing in the latest session at $14.70.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.54. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 11.92%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.