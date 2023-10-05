New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] Is Currently -7.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -7.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.13. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that New Fortress Energy Places 200+ MW In Service in Puerto Rico and Completes Final Sailaway for FLNG 1.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced that it has placed into service its second U.S. government sponsored power plant in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, September 27th. This facility in San Juan has a capacity of 200+ MW of power generation and operates under a 2-year contract, similar to the 150 MW facility in Palo Seco that entered service in June under the same program. Both power installations operate under multi-year contracts with the U.S. government, which pays for fuel, logistics, and all power infrastructure.

“We are extremely pleased to see the successful construction and installation of these two power plants in record time,” said Brannen McElmurray, CEO of Genera PR LLC, an independently managed subsidiary of NFE. “We believe these plants provide significant reliable and efficient power to the Puerto Rico power market, helping to ensure better grid reliability,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3878024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Fortress Energy Inc stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for NFE stock reached $5.77 billion, with 208.80 million shares outstanding and 104.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 3878024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has NFE stock performed recently?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, NFE shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.95, while it was recorded at 31.02 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New Fortress Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Insider trade positions for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]

The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.