Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] moved up 3.24: Why It’s Important

Nasdaq Inc [NASDAQ: NDAQ] surged by $1.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.87 during the day while it closed the day at $48.78. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 2:30 AM that Nasdaq Launches Custom Basket Forwards.

Custom Basket Forwards enable investors to create a Forward contract on a customized equity basket that is defined by return type, currency, and selected from a European universe of equities, totaling around 1,700+ stocks from 15 countries. The customized equity basket is calculated in accordance with a standardized calculation methodology where corporate actions are monitored and adjusted for, in line with conventional standards. The customized equity basket is in scope of the European Benchmark Regulation, BMR, and is governed by Nasdaq registered Benchmark Administrator.

Nasdaq Inc stock has also gained 0.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NDAQ stock has declined by -0.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.82% and lost -20.49% year-on date.

The market cap for NDAQ stock reached $23.97 billion, with 491.59 million shares outstanding and 340.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 3323538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $60.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45.

NDAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 48.39 for the last single week of trading, and 54.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc go to 4.39%.

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.