Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sonendo Inc [SONX] – find out why.

Sonendo Inc [NYSE: SONX] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, down -3.12%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sonendo Announces New Partnership Agreements with Two Leading Specialty DSOs to Expand Access to the GentleWave® Procedure for Elevated Root Canal Treatment.

The Partnership Agreements Aim to Increase the Number of Endodontic Practices Offering the GentleWave System.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the signing of two new strategic partnership agreements with the country’s leading endodontic dental service organizations (DSOs) to expand patient access to a best-in-class root canal experience. As a result of these partnerships, the GentleWave System with CleanFlow™ Technology, which offers a less invasive and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy, will be available in more endodontic offices nationwide.

Sonendo Inc stock is now -89.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SONX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.40 and lowest of $0.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +19.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 59.50K shares, SONX reached a trading volume of 4879903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonendo Inc [SONX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONX shares is $2.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonendo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonendo Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has SONX stock performed recently?

Sonendo Inc [SONX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.21. With this latest performance, SONX shares dropped by -68.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.62 for Sonendo Inc [SONX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0011, while it was recorded at 0.5716 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5707 for the last 200 days.

Sonendo Inc [SONX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sonendo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.53 and a Current Ratio set at 7.69.

Insider trade positions for Sonendo Inc [SONX]

The top three institutional holders of SONX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SONX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SONX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.