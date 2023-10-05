Morgan Stanley lifts Ovintiv Inc [OVV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] loss -4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $43.85 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Ovintiv Renews Annual Share Buy-Back Program.

Company Receives TSX Approval for Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced it has received regulatory approvals for the renewal of its share buy-back program. This action is consistent with the Company’s capital allocation framework, which returns at least 50 percent of post base dividend Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow to shareholders.

Ovintiv Inc represents 245.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.01 billion with the latest information. OVV stock price has been found in the range of $43.33 to $45.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 3852502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $55.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.05, while it was recorded at 46.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.35 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 13.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

