Moderna Inc [MRNA] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $125

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] traded at a high on 10/04/23, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $104.26. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Moderna Announces Positive Phase 1/2 Data from mRNA-1083, the Company’s Combination Vaccine Against Influenza and COVID-19.

mRNA-1083 showed strong immunogenicity against influenza and COVID-19, with an acceptable reactogenicity and safety profile, compared to licensed standalone vaccines.

Company to begin Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1083 in adults 50 years and above.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3287321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moderna Inc stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for MRNA stock reached $39.68 billion, with 385.00 million shares outstanding and 330.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 3287321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $179.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.23.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.40, while it was recorded at 102.84 for the last single week of trading, and 138.77 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc [MRNA]

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.