Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG] is 21.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -3.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.13. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM that MUFG further expands Growth & Middle Market Tech Banking team.

Jordan Gauthier, Ross Fleck, and David Schlager join the bank as relationship managers.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) announced today the hiring of three seasoned relationship professionals within its Growth & Middle Market Technology team, aimed at bolstering the bank’s continued expansion into the pre-IPO growth and middle-market public companies space in the Innovation Ecosystem.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4914575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.07%.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $97.76 billion, with 12.02 billion shares outstanding and 12.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 4914575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR [MUFG]

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.