Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] moved down -1.79: Why It’s Important

Mister Car Wash Inc [NYSE: MCW] loss -1.79% or -0.1 points to close at $5.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3320509 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mister Car Wash Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 5.2%.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $5.58, the shares rose to $5.60 and dropped to $5.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCW points out that the company has recorded -33.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MCW reached to a volume of 3320509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 137.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for MCW stock

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.97 for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mister Car Wash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]

The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.