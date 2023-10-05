Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $8.76 billion, up 10.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MCHP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM that Microchip’s Radiation-Tolerant (RT) PolarFire® FPGA Achieves QML Class Q Qualification.

Brings high levels of density and performance to space applications, saving system cost and engineering efforts through low power consumption and immunity to configuration upsets.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MCHP stock rose by 22.16%. The one-year Microchip Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.07. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.33 billion, with 545.46 million shares outstanding and 532.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, MCHP stock reached a trading volume of 3519307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.39, while it was recorded at 77.91 for the last single week of trading, and 80.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Microchip Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Inc. go to 12.10%.

Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.