Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] moved down -3.14: Why It’s Important

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0881, while the highest price level was $0.10. The company report on February 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 7, 2023, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.00 percent and weekly performance of -11.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 390.27K shares, WNW reached to a volume of 4180708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

WNW stock trade performance evaluation

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.57 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1388, while it was recorded at 0.1033 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2109 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.