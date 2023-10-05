Market cap of Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC] reaches 6.22B – now what?

Tenet Healthcare Corp. [NYSE: THC] closed the trading session at $61.24 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.94, while the highest price level was $63.275. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Tenet Healthcare Streamlines HR and Payroll Processes with Oracle.

Leading health system and services platform selects Oracle Cloud HCM to automate manual processes and improve user experience.

Oracle Health Conference — Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to streamline and modernize its human resources and payroll processes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.52 percent and weekly performance of -7.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, THC reached to a volume of 3289395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $93.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corp. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

THC stock trade performance evaluation

Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, THC shares dropped by -20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.28, while it was recorded at 64.77 for the last single week of trading, and 66.11 for the last 200 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corp. go to 7.62%.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. [THC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in THC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in THC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.