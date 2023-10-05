Market cap of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT] reaches 5.51M – now what?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IKT] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Inhibikase Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Risvodetinib for the Treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

“We are pleased to receive orphan drug designation for risvodetinib in MSA underscoring the high unmet medical need in this patient population. There are currently no approved symptomatic or disease-modifying therapies for MSA on the market. MSA is an aggressive form of Parkinsonism, leading to death four times faster than a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and we believe that risvodetinib could potentially slow or halt the progression of disease. As we look ahead, we are advancing our ongoing animal model studies of risvodetinib to determine its therapeutic potential to block progression and correct functional loss in MSA. These studies will form the basis of our planned Phase 2 clinical study and we look forward to providing further updates on the potential timing of the Phase 2 trial in the coming quarters. We believe proof that risvodetinib is clinically beneficial in MSA will form a basis for potential success in other forms of Parkinsonism,” noted Dr. Milton Werner, Chief Executive of Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -25.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IKT stock has declined by -63.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.31% and lost -65.67% year-on date.

The market cap for IKT stock reached $5.51 million, with 4.20 million shares outstanding and 4.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.05K shares, IKT reached a trading volume of 10132008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IKT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

IKT stock trade performance evaluation

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.90. With this latest performance, IKT shares dropped by -55.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.70 for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9877, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3224 for the last 200 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.04 and a Current Ratio set at 8.04.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc [IKT]: Institutional Ownership

