Market cap of Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] reaches 28.82M – now what?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] gained 15.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM that HUB Security Appoints Key Executives to Leadership Team.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Mr.Noah Hershcoviz as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Company’s Board ofDirectors, effective immediately. Furthermore, the Company warmly welcomes Mr. ShaiSchiller, who will join the strategy team, commencing his role on the same date.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd represents 88.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.82 million with the latest information. HUBC stock price has been found in the range of $0.205 to $0.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 978.50K shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 6793793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3915, while it was recorded at 0.2191 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]

