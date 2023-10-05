Market cap of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [VINO] reaches 16.38M – now what?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: VINO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.24%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Initiatives To Increase Stockholder Value.

Sale of Non-Core Assets Enables Company to Sharpen Focus on Key Business Ventures.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the “Company” or “Gaucho Holdings”), unveiled today its intention to list two of its Argentine retail properties, situated in San Rafael and Cordoba, for sale. Priced at USD 2,000,000 and 700,000 respectively, this strategic move is among several initiatives slated for the upcoming months, all designed to amplify stockholder value.

Over the last 12 months, VINO stock dropped by -92.17%. The one-year Gaucho Group Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.84. The average equity rating for VINO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.38 million, with 7.41 million shares outstanding and 6.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.77K shares, VINO stock reached a trading volume of 43604031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [VINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VINO shares is $1375.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VINO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -33.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6600, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc [VINO] Institutonal Ownership Details

