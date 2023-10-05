Market cap of Dexcom Inc [DXCM] reaches 34.02B – now what?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] loss -3.56% or -3.24 points to close at $87.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5792216 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Dexcom Solidifies Global Leadership in Continuous Glucose Monitoring With New Clinical Data Presented at EASD.

COMISAIR study is now the longest prospective real-world CGM study ever conducted, demonstrating significant and continued HbA1c reduction for patients using real-time CGM over seven years.1.

New data shows the Dexcom ONE CGM system delivers a clinically meaningful increase in time in range, reduction in HbA1c and improved glucose control for users with Type 2 diabetes.2.

It opened the trading session at $91.16, the shares rose to $91.39 and dropped to $85.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXCM points out that the company has recorded -24.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, DXCM reached to a volume of 5792216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $131.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 73.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for DXCM stock

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.78 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.41, while it was recorded at 92.39 for the last single week of trading, and 114.69 for the last 200 days.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 36.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dexcom Inc [DXCM]

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.