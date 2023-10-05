Market cap of Compass Inc [COMP] reaches 1.22B – now what?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] loss -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Compass, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow In Second Quarter.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) (“Compass” or “the Company”), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Compass Inc represents 419.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. COMP stock price has been found in the range of $2.44 to $2.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 10868377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.65 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Compass Inc [COMP]

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.