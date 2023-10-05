Market Analysts see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [AMEX: NAVB] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.08 at the close of the session, down -6.95%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB Requests Oral Hearing With NYSE Hearing Panel.

Following the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach, Navidea formally submitted a request for an oral hearing with New York Stock Exchange American (NYSE American) Hearing Panel to appeal potential delisting of its stock from the NYSE American.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it has formally submitted a request for an oral hearing with NYSE American Hearing Panel to appeal potential delisting of its stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE American), while also continuing its Fix, Fund, Propel approach.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -61.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAVB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.09 and lowest of $0.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.35, which means current price is +28.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, NAVB reached a trading volume of 3789628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVB shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 803.64.

How has NAVB stock performed recently?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.06. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -21.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0876, while it was recorded at 0.0881 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1829 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NAVB]

