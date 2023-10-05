Market Analysts see Crown Castle Inc [CCI] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] traded at a high on 10/04/23, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.27. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details.

A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3589638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown Castle Inc stands at 2.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $38.71 billion, with 433.00 million shares outstanding and 431.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3589638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $122.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.27.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.61, while it was recorded at 90.55 for the last single week of trading, and 120.50 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -5.13%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.