Market Analysts see American International Group Inc [AIG] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] jumped around 0.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.36 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM that AIG to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023, and Host Conference Call on November 2.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AIG will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

American International Group Inc stock is now -6.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIG Stock saw the intraday high of $59.43 and lowest of $57.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.88, which means current price is +30.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 2980649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $68.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.97, while it was recorded at 59.99 for the last single week of trading, and 57.59 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.55.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.