Market Analysts see Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [NYSE: AEM] loss -1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $43.39 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after normal trading hours.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd represents 494.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.45 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $43.22 to $44.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3606038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $67.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.97, while it was recorded at 44.49 for the last single week of trading, and 51.39 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd go to -0.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]

The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.