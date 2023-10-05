Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] moved down -3.65: Why It’s Important

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $141.89 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $139.32, while the highest price level was $144.94. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Operation Warm Partnership Serves Tribal Youth in Idaho.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Hundreds of underserved children from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in southeastern Idaho have new coats, shoes and school supplies for the school year ahead.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.91 percent and weekly performance of -6.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 5617908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $153.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.87, while it was recorded at 148.99 for the last single week of trading, and 126.63 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.