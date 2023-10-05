LiveVox Holdings Inc [LVOX] Revenue clocked in at $143.19 million, up 21.89% YTD: What’s Next?

LiveVox Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LVOX] price surged by 8.38 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Arrivia, the World’s Largest Stand-Alone Travel Loyalty Provider, Partners with LiveVox to Optimize Traveler Customer Experience.

LiveVox Selected to Transform Contact Center Operations and Improve Customer Retention and Loyalty.

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that it has been selected by arrivia, a travel loyalty and membership solutions provider, to optimize and automate their customer experience. For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world’s most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands. Since implementation began in June 2021, the LiveVox contact center platform has been used across all subscription, travel, cruise, membership, and back-office functions to remove agent performance obstacles and automate time-consuming tasks to improve customer retention and loyalty for arrivia’s partner brands.

A sum of 6375506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 39.70K shares. LiveVox Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $3.65 and dropped to a low of $3.57 until finishing in the latest session at $3.62.

The one-year LVOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.59. The average equity rating for LVOX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LiveVox Holdings Inc [LVOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVOX shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for LiveVox Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveVox Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

LVOX Stock Performance Analysis:

LiveVox Holdings Inc [LVOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, LVOX shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for LiveVox Holdings Inc [LVOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LiveVox Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

LiveVox Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

LiveVox Holdings Inc [LVOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

