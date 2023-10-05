Leslies Inc [LESL] stock Downgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $6

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] gained 0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $5.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s Inc. Publishes Third Annual ESG Report.

“We are a company committed to making a positive difference for our consumers, associates, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. Executing our ESG strategy and measuring our progress is an important part of that commitment, and we are pleased to share that progress in our 2022 ESG report,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Leslies Inc represents 183.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $940.24 million with the latest information. LESL stock price has been found in the range of $4.93 to $5.235.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 3812614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $7.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Leslies Inc [LESL]

