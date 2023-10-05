Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] Revenue clocked in at $722.86 million, up 21.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: LSCC] loss -5.77% on the last trading session, reaching $79.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Wins 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award with New Lattice Drive Solution Stack.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Drive™ solution stack won a 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award. Honored in the “Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year” category, Lattice Drive is designed to accelerate the development of advanced, flexible Automotive system designs and applications.

“The demand for advanced Automotive features is increasing and accelerating engineering requirements for power efficiency, scalability, security, and flexibility,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “Lattice Drive is designed with these needs in mind, enabling our customers to deliver next-generation in-vehicle experiences, and we are honored to receive this prestigious award.”.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. represents 137.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.89 billion with the latest information. LSCC stock price has been found in the range of $78.14 to $82.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 3974107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $102.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for LSCC stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.10, while it was recorded at 83.82 for the last single week of trading, and 85.18 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]

The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LSCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.