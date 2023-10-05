Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $125

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [NYSE: LW] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $90.50 during the day while it closed the day at $90.49. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM that Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 3, 2023.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stock has also loss -0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LW stock has declined by -20.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.64% and gained 1.26% year-on date.

The market cap for LW stock reached $13.19 billion, with 145.67 million shares outstanding and 142.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 3069235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $124.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 122.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 91.40 for the last single week of trading, and 102.96 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc go to 37.10%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.