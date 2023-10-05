Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] Is Currently -1.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.71% or -0.47 points to close at $27.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4474544 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Juniper Networks Announces Date of Third Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, October 26, 2023 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s third quarter financial results, as well as the fourth quarter 2023 financial outlook, will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $27.64, the shares rose to $27.84 and dropped to $26.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded -20.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 4474544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 27.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.