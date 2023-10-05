Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $52.16 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Johnson Controls Named to Fortune’s 2023 Change the World List.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has been named to the 2023 Fortune Change the World list for its innovative and transformative heat pump technology. Fortune’s Change the World list recognizes companies that use creative tools to address society’s unmet needs and is evaluated based on measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation.

Johnson Controls’ heat pumps use electricity to efficiently move heat, rather than burn fuel. Buildings represent nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 50% of building energy consumption is used for heating and cooling. This makes heat pumps, which boost energy efficiency by three to eight times, a critical tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As the HVAC industry evolves to meet decarbonization needs, heat pumps are uniquely positioned to revolutionize the sustainable infrastructure industry.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 688.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.49 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $51.615 to $52.345.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3649952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $73.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.69 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.98, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 62.33 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.