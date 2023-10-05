Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] is 6.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] price surged by 1.61 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A sum of 3163048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Invitation Homes Inc shares reached a high of $31.58 and dropped to a low of $30.99 until finishing in the latest session at $31.57.

The one-year INVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.88. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $37.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.10.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.88, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.85 for the last 200 days.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 13.04%.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.