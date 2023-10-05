Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] stock Upgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $19

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ICPT] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.71 during the day while it closed the day at $18.66. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alfasigma to Acquire Intercept Pharmaceuticals for $19.00 per Share in Cash, Expanding the Global Footprint of Alfasigma Via a Leader in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases.

Proposed all-cash acquisition will materially expand Alfasigma’s portfolio in gastroenterology and hepatology and its presence in the U.S. market.

Transaction price represents an 82% premium to Intercept’s closing price on September 25, 2023.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICPT stock has inclined by 63.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.80% and gained 50.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ICPT stock reached $779.61 million, with 41.52 million shares outstanding and 33.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 3275508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $18.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93.

ICPT stock trade performance evaluation

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 77.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.29 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.