Histogen Inc [HSTO] moved up 29.27: Why It’s Important

Histogen Inc [NASDAQ: HSTO] closed the trading session at $0.66 on 10/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.59, while the highest price level was $0.7635. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Histogen Announces Board Approval of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution.

“The Board of Directors and management devoted substantial time and effort in identifying and pursuing various opportunities, but we were unable to complete a transaction that would allow us the potential to enhance stockholder value,” stated Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.72 percent and weekly performance of 30.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 211.83K shares, HSTO reached to a volume of 3019957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Histogen Inc [HSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

HSTO stock trade performance evaluation

Histogen Inc [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.17. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Histogen Inc [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6595, while it was recorded at 0.5393 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8770 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc [HSTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Histogen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.92 and a Current Ratio set at 7.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Histogen Inc [HSTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc [HSTO]: Institutional Ownership

