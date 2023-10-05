Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] moved down -4.90: Why It’s Important

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] traded at a low on 10/04/23, posting a -4.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates.

Company is well capitalized after signing $50 million working capital credit facility and recent $30 million equity raise.

Favorable outcome at Markman hearing in pending CINVANTI® ANDA patent litigation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3194274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at 8.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $135.20 million, with 140.76 million shares outstanding and 138.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 3194274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15.

How has HRTX stock performed recently?

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -35.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4257, while it was recorded at 0.9904 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9181 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc go to 47.50%.

Insider trade positions for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]

